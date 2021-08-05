Seminole State Softball Coach leads All-Star Team

Seminole State College Athletics

Seminole State College Softball Coach Amber Flores was selected to coach in the Alliance All-Star Game on July 27 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The game featured the top 50 High School players in the nation and was broadcast live on ESPN. The previous week, Flores was invited to coach the Alliance College Division I All-Star team in a game against the USSSA Pride professional women’s softball team in Kansas City.

Flores, who is beginning her ninth year at Seminole, was named NJCAA Region II Coach of Year in 2021 and led the Trojans to the JUCO World Series in Yuma, Arizona, where the team finished fourth in the nation.