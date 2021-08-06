Restraining order, injunction filed on behalf of area student against OSSAA

A temporary restraining order and injunction is being filed against the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association on behalf of a Prague High School student, who is being denied the right to play fast pitch softball this fall and participate in spring sports next year.

Liyah Dauman, who is heading into the 10th grade at Prague, transferred from North Rock Creek School on Oct. 12, 2020 due to bullying, according to the petition filed in Lincoln County District Court by Attorney Kevin T. Sain, of the Sain Law Firm, P.C., in Idabel.

Liyah's mother, Destiny Dauman, is listed as the plaintiff on behalf of Liyah, a 16-year-old minor.

The hearing is set for Monday in district court at Chandler.

In a letter dated Oct. 27, 2020, the assistant director of the OSSAA Amy Cassell notified Jennifer Smith, principal of Prague High School, that Liyah's varsity athletic eligibility was denied, stating that “the documentation submitted did not demonstrate a circumstance beyond the control of the student, which compelled the student to change schools.”

No explanation was given as to the reason for the denial to Smith or the plaintiffs, according to the petition.

On Dec. 2, 2020 at the OSSAA Intermediate Appeals Panel meeting, the OSSAA denied Liyah's appeal for varsity athletic eligibility by a 4-0 count. The plaintiffs appealed that ruling to the third and final appeal level, in front of the full board, with the OSSAA. The full board heard the appeal on Dec. 9, 2020 and voted 14-0 to deny eligibility.

According to the petition, the plaintiffs claim that all factors leading to Liyah's move were due to circumstances beyond the control of the student, which creates an unavoidable hardship for that student. Liyah was required to transfer due to circumstances beyond her control, one of which was bullying.

“Liyah has some underlying health conditions which are triggered when stressed,” said Sain in a phone interview. “Her condition was supported by medical records. According to the doctor, the changing of schools helped because she no longer had any flair-ups.”

It was stated in the petition that “Unless, the defendant is restrained and/or enjoined from enforcing its denial of eligibility to Liyah, she will be irreparably harmed. No monetary compensation can ever restore to her the right and privilege to enjoy participation in high school athletic contests.”

No spokesperson was available from the OSSAA to comment when contacted Thursday afternoon.