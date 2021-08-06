OBU tops GAC preseason volleyball poll

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – There was no surprise on Thursday as the Oklahoma Baptist University volleyball team garnered the number one spot on the Great American Conference’s Preseason Poll.

Head coach Anna Howle’s squad claimed 10-of-the-12 first-place votes while earning its highest GAC preseason ranking in program history.

Harding University, picked to finish second, received the other two first-place votes while Arkansas Tech University checked in at third place.

During the spring campaign, the Bison posted an 18-0 record, won a second straight GAC Championship and attained a No. 1 ranking by the AVCA for the first time in history. They also were the first Bison sports program since joining NCAA Division II to reach No. 1 in the nation.

There’s ample reason to believe this season’s Bison squad can reach great heights again.

Outside hitter Malia Leatherland returns after finishing second in the GAC in points (4.21) and third in kills (3.61). She was also a First-Team All-GAC selection. Kaylee Buell, the GAC’s Setter of the Year, posted the top average in assists (10.36) while Taneyah Brown finished fourth in both blocks (1.02) and points (3.61). Brown also was a Second Team All-GAC honoree.

Additionally, 6-foot-2 middle blocker and honorable-mention selection Audrey Poupard led the league in blocks, averaging 1.38 per set, and second-team member Diana Carranza posted the seventh-best mark in digs (5.21). Plus, the GAC’s Freshman of the Year, Avery Hellmuth, returns.

Competition for the Bison starts Sept. 3-4 in Big Rapids, Michigan at the Ferris State Invitational. OBU’s first home match comes Tuesday, Sept. 21 against East Central University at 7 p.m.