Bethel rings up eight errors in loss

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LINDSAY — Eight Bethel errors were too much to overcome Monday in a 10-2 setback to Lindsay in a 2021 season opener.

Losing hurler Raelynn Walker deserved better as seven of Lindsay’s runs were unearned. Walker surrendered eight hits, whiffed three and walked one in the four-inning contest. Seven of Lindsay’s hits were singles.

Lindsay committed three errors as both of Bethel’s runs were unearned.

Bethel’s only lead came in the top of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Brooklyn Duff lined a single to left and moved to second on a Taylor Boles sacrifice bunt. Duff scored when Shelby Spurgin’s hard-hit ground ball was errored by the first baseman.

After Lindsay countered with four runs in the bottom of the first, Bethel posted its second run in the second.

McKenna Schimmel opened the second with a single. Courtesy runner Jaylee White advanced to second on a groundout and scored on an error.

Lindsay also scored twice in the second, once in the third and three times in the fourth.

Josie Megehee and Walker also singled for Bethel, which finished with four hits.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.