Chandler opens play by going 1-1

Fred Fehr

PONCA CITY — Chandler logged a 1-1 record Monday, defeating Ponca City 4-1 and losing to Morrison 8-1 to begin the 2021 fast-pitch campaign.

Right-handed pitcher Keelie Treat stymied Ponca City on a seven-inning four-hitter, all singles. Treat registered 12 strikeouts, didn’t issue a walk and Ponca City’s first-inning run was unearned.

Sixty-five of her 94 pitches were strikes.

Chandler committed three errors.

Treat, the 3-hole hitter, drove in three runs in the opener. In the top of the first, Kali Beall reached second on a 2-base error and scored on Treat’s single. Ponca City scored in the bottom of the frame and the game remained tied 1-1 until the seventh when the Lady Lions scored four times.

Alexyss Schevetto and Beall drove in a run apiece off bunt singles and Treat concluded the scoring with a 2-run double to center. That was the game’s only extra-base hit.

Ponca City was charged with four errors.

Chandler finished with eight hits as Savanah Miller, Beall and Treat netted two apiece.

Morrison outhit Chandler 12-6 as the game was stopped after four innings. Morrison scored twice in the first and three times in each of the third and fourth innings.

Chandler received a run-scoring double from Treat in the third inning.

Grace Hulsey also doubled for Chandler.

Chandler’s scheduled Tuesday game at Ripley was cancelled. The Lady Lions will begin play Thursday in the Cushing Tournament. Chandler will engage Stroud at 5:30 and Mannford at 8:30.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.