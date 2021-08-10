Hacker, NRC plunder Luther, 13-0

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LUTHER — Hailey Hacker recorded a five-inning one-hitter and joined two teammates with three hits apiece as North Rock Creek ripped Luther 13-0 Monday in a 2021 fast-pitch opener.

Hacker struck out 10 and walked four as Luther was held to one single.

North Rock Creek notched three-run innings in the first and fourth, then added seven runs in the fifth.

Leadoff batter Morgan Campbell went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a two-run inside-the-park home run, the latter in the fifth, She drove in three runs and posted a team-high three runs.

Sarah Campbell doubled twice, singled and knocked in two runs. Hacker finished with three runs batted in, doubling and singling twice.

Hannah Earlywine recorded two hits, including a two-bagger, and drove in two runs. She was also hit by a pitch and scored twice.

North Rock Creek committed just one error.