Jacoway hurls Tecumseh to season-opening win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BLANCHARD — Serenity Jacoway permitted four hits and whiffed 11 Monday as Tecumseh launched its fast-pitch season with a 3-1 triumph over Blanchard.

Jacoway, who walked just one, gave up a fourth-inning run off a single and run-scoring double.

Jacoway threw 95 pitches, 64 of which were strikes. She framed first-pitch strikes on 19 of 26 batters.

Tecumseh made the most of five hits, scoring a run in the top of the third and two runs in the fifth.

In the third, Cadence Oliver walked, Jacoway reached on an error and Bristin Hayes walked to fill the sacks. Katelyn Fleming lined out to the first baseman as Hayes was doubled off the bag, but Emily Bingham came through with a two-out RBI single.

With the score at 1-1 going into the top of the fifth, Jacoway led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hayes and to third on Fleming’s single. Jessi Hull followed with a run-scoring single, Samantha Schweighardt walked and Lauren Taylor walked, the latter forcing in the final run of the game.

Hull collected two singles.

Both teams committed an error. Blanchard stranded just four runners while Tecumseh stranded eight.

“Serenity threw well,” said Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan. “She had total command of all of her pitches. It was a really good performance.”

Tecumseh will play Durant’s JV squad at 7:15 Thursday at the Back-to-School Classic at Byng.