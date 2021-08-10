Prague piles up 11 hits in Stroud's season-opening win

STROUD – The Prague Lady Red Devils piled up 11 hits and took advantage of five Stroud errors in downing the Lady Tigers 10-3 to open the 2021 fast-pitch softball season on Monday.

Prague overcame three errors of its own as Tessa Cooper scattered six hits, allowed just two earned runs, walked only two and struck out six in pitching all seven innings for the victory.

Jaylee Friend, Kennedi Watkins and Demi Manning collected two hits each. Friend drove in two runs in a 2-for-3 effort. Watkins was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Manning ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI and scored twice.

The Lady Red Devils jumped on Stroud with two second-inning runs before adding three in the fourth. A five-run fourth frame put the game out of reach.

Stroud notched a run in the second and scored the other two in the fifth.