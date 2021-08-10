McLoud tops error-plagued Meeker

McLOUD – The McLoud Lady Redskins took advantage of 10 Meeker errors in claiming a 20-6 decision over the Lady Bulldogs to launch the 2021 fast-pitch softball season on Monday.

McLoud managed just six hits while the pitching combination of Taylor Davis and Tennalie Bolay limited Meeker to three hits.

Davis worked the first 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs off two hits with three strikeouts and four walks in getting the win and Bolay limited the Lady Bulldogs to one hit with three strikeouts and a pair of walks over the final 1 2/3 frames.

Jeulz Kindle doubled once and drove home three runs in going 1-for-2 with a walk and Laura Sayers hit a double, knocked in two runs and scored once in going 1-for-1 with two walks.

Cameron Butler, who doubled once, Taylos Bass, Sara White and Destin Walker knocked in one run apiece.

Maleah Blankenship suffered the loss in tossing four complete innings. Only six of the runs scored off her were earned.

Emily Bizzell went 1-for-3, drove in a pair of runs and scored once. Deirra Watts, who finished 1-for-2, picked up one RBI and scored a run. Blankenship and Katlin Alford knocked in one run each.

