Asher drops fall baseball opener at Whitesboro

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WHITESBORO – The Asher Indians were limited to four hits and couldn't overcome four errors in dropping a 10-2 decision to host Whitesboro to open the fall baseball season Tuesday.

Whitesboro pounded out 12 hits and broke a 2-all deadlock with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away.

Garrett Leba went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Raygan Kuhlman finished 1-for-2 with an RBI double and Jordyn Litson was 1-for-3 with a bunt-single and a run scored.

Asher took a 1-0 lead in the first with Leba's single. He later stole second and third before crossing home plate off a passed ball.

The Indians then tied it up at 2-2 in the top half of the fourth when Litson executed his bunt-single, moved up to second on Dayton Fowler's sacrifice bunt and scored off Kuhlman's double.

Asher starting pitcher Trent Smith took the loss after getting relief help from Leba and Kelby Fowler.

The Indians (0-1) will face Canute Thursday at noon in the Dale Pirate Invitational.