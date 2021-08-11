Asher whips Wewoka in fast-pitch opener

ASHER – Makinzie Odell tossed a two-hitter and Kaythryn Dixson knocked in a pair of run in a 2-for-3 effort from the plate Tuesday as the Asher Lady Indians opened 2021 fast-pitch play with an 11-1 hammering of Wewoka.

Odell allowed just one walk and struck out four in working all four innings.

Asher managed only six hits with Dixson leading the way. Teammate Payton Leba was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs batted in and Alexis Francis finished 1-for-1 with a triple, two walks, one RBI and three runs scored.

Ryleigh Reeser (1-for-2) and Kayla Easter (1-for-3 with a run scored) had the other Lady Indian hits.

Wewoka also committed five errors to only one for Asher.

After a 1-1 deadlock through one inning, the Lady Indians tallied four runs in the second and added six more in the third.