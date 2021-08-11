Prague's Cooper silences Lexington offense

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Prague maximized its scoring opportunities and got a quality pitching outing Tuesday in run-ruling Lexington 9-0.

The Red Devils recorded only four hits but drew eight walks to go along with two Lexington errors and a hit batsman.

Prague, in moving to 2-0, stranded just four runners.

The game was stopped on the run rule after 4 ½ innings. Prague recorded two runs in the second and fourth innings to go along with a five-run third.

Kennedi Watkins had Prague’s sole extra-base hit with a two-run double.

Kailey Rich, Jaylee Friend and Jadyn Hightower singled for Prague. Kinsey Rice drew three base on balls.

Victorious pitcher Tessa Cooper, who went all five innings, surrendered three hits, whiffed eight and walked two. Of her 79 pitches, 54 were for strikes.

Two of Prague’s runs were unearned.