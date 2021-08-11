Dale launches softball play with 19-9 rout of Gore

DALE – Sam Hartman went 5-for-5 from the plate, drove in seven runs and scored four times Tuesday as the Dale Lady Pirates opened the 2021 fast pitch softball season with a 19-9 thumping of Gore.

Hartman hit a pair of two-run triples and also doubled once while teammate Maddie Conley finished 4-for-5 with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Dale pounded out 17 hits and scored in every inning in the six-inning contest except for the fifth. The Lady Pirates overcame a 3-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom half of the first, three scores in the second and five more runs in the third.

Gore pulled within 12-7 with a four-run fourth, but Dale countered with four in the bottom half of the fourth and tallied its last three scores in the sixth to end it via run rule.

Grace Weller contributed to the Lady Pirate offense by going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored and Addie Bell ended up 2-for-4 and scored four times. Chayse Caram also notched four RBIs in the game while going 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Kinsley Hill and Jessin Hartman knocked in one run apiece.

Hill pitched the last five innings for the win after relieving Bell, who worked the first frame.