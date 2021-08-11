Two-out success keys North Rock Creek win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

North Rock Creek’s two-out scoring ability overwhelmed Seminole 11-2 Tuesday.

All of NRC’s runs — three in the third inning and eight in the fourth — came with two outs.

Pitcher Hailey Hacker moved to 2-0 with a five-inning six hitter. Hacker, whose 102 pitches produced 69 strikes, posted nine strikeouts and walked one.

Three-hole hitter Katie Larsen headed North Rock Creek’s 11-hit attack with two doubles, a game-high four runs batted in and two runs. Larsen had an RBI double in the third and a three-run two-bagger in the fourth.

North Rock Creek sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth. The hosts notched four hits, including a three-run double by Raynee Bass, to go along with two hit batsmen, a walk and an error.

Hacker doubled and singled on the day and Caty Baack went 3-for-3, all singles, and drove in two runs.

Sierra Patterson tripled for Seminole. Teammates Addison Hill and Natalia Sewell doubled.

Sewell permitted 11 hits and fanned nine as the losing hurler.

Seminole will conclude its opening week of action Thursday by entertaining Wewoka at 5:30 p.m.. The Chieftains will be at Byng at 5 p.m. Monday, then entertain Perkins-Tryon at 5 p.m. Tuesday.