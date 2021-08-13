Chandler 2-0 at Cushing Tournament

Fred Fehr

CUSHING — Chandler capped a 2-0 Thursday at the Cushing Tournament with a 4-0 triumph over Mannford.

Pitcher Grace Hulsey sparkled with a five-inning one-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Of Hulsey’s 80 pitches, 53 were strikes.

The Lions didn’t commit an error behind Hulsey.

Chandler netted a run in the first on singles by Hulsey and Kali Beall, an error and Jaelynn Robertson’s RBI groundout.

In the second, a Hannah Edmonds walk, Carson Jackson double, Charlee Hicks run-scoring groundout and a Grace Haas single upped the count to 3-0.

The Lions concluded the scoring in the third as Hulsey tripled to center and scored on Beall’s single.

Chandler stranded just two runners.

Chandler 4, Stroud 3 (4 innings)

In its first matchup of the day, Chandler produced two runs in both the first and third innings. All of Stroud’s runs came in the bottom of the first.

Keelie Treat earned the pitching win with a two-hit, five-strikeout performance. She walked three.

Treat also had Chandler’s only extra-base hit of the game when she tripled to lead off the third and scored on Robertson’s groundout.

Chandler finished with five hits.

Stroud made two errors, leading to one unearned run.