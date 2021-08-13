Dale softball team goes 2-1 on first day of Ripley Tournament

RIPLEY – The Dale Lady Pirates had a busy Thursday, playing three games and going 2-1 in the process at the Ripley Tournament.

Dale, 4-1, defeated Hominy 5-4 and Kiefer 8-0 while dropping a 4-3 decision to Amber-Pocasset.

Dale 5, Hominy 4

The Lady Pirates rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh off a one-out double by Heartly Snyder and Addie Bell's sacrifice fly to center, scored Snyder in walk-off fashion.

Snyder (2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored), Grace Waller (2-for-2 with a double and a run scored) and Maddie Conley (2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI) sparked the Dale 10-hit attack.

Bell got the win in relief of starter Kinsley Hill. Bell worked the final 1 2/3 innings and surrendered three hits and no walks while striking out three. The lone run she allowed was unearned. Hill pitched the first 5 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and only one earned run while walking just one and striking out two.

Hill picked up an RBI off a squeeze bunt in the second inning, Conley had an RBI double in the fifth and Chayse Caram scored off an error in the sixth for the Lady Pirates.

Dale 8, Kiefer 0 (4 ½ innings)

Caram homered in a 2-for-3 effort and Conley was 3-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored as the Lady Pirates rolled to the rout.

Bell also had a 2-for-3 performance with a double, one RBI and a run scored to round out Dale's seven-hit total.

Bell pitched all five innings and surrendered only four hits and one walk while striking out three.

The Lady Pirates jumped on Kiefer with four runs in the bottom of the first before adding a a single score in the second and three more runs in the fourth which led to the run rule.

Amber-Pocasset 4, Dale 3 (5 ½ innings)

An RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth proved to be the difference as the Lady Panthers handed Dale its first loss.

Am-Po opened up an early 3-0 advantage in the first before the Lady Pirates struck with a pair in the bottom half of that frame. Dale tied it at 3-all in the third.

Sam Hartman was the Lady Pirates' only multiple-hitter, going 2-for-3 and driving in all three of Dale's runs. Caram (1-for-2) and Bell (1-for-3 with a double and a run scored) had the other Lady Pirate hits.

Bell took the loss in relief of Hill. Bell gave up the one earned run off one hit with six strikeouts and no walks over the final four innings. Hill started in the circle and allowed the three earned runs off two hits.

The Lady Pirates weren't schedule to play in the tournament Friday and was set to return to tournament action on Saturday.