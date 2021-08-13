Dale tops Am-Po; Asher falls to Canute

DALE – Two double plays erased two major Amber-Pocasset scoring threats in the first two innings as the Dale Pirates rolled to an 8-0 victory over the Panthers in five innings Thursday in the opening round of the Dale Pirate Fall Invitational.

Junior right-hander JB Leaver recorded the shutout while Dayton Forsythe, Ethan Douglas and Dason Sheppard collected two hits apiece for Dale which was successful in its fall baseball season opener.

Leaver scattered eight hits and walked two while recording a strikeout in pitching all five frames.

“He settled down and didn't throw it bad after the first two innings. We had a couple of big plays the first two innings,” said Dale head coach Eddie Jeffcoat. “We had a little better at bats after the first couple of innings.”

Leaver worked out of a one-out bases-loaded jam in the first. After surrendering a one-out single, hitting a batter and giving up a walk to load the sacks, Leaver got Am-Po to hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the top half of the first.

Then in the second, Leaver issued consecutive leadoff singles and a bunt-single to load the bases again. Leaver then got a strikeout and a double play which featured a L-4-6 double play in which second baseman Easton Edmonson's diving catch and throw to the shortstop Forsythe doubled off the runner and wiped out another threat.

Forsythe finished the game 2-for-2 with a walk. He doubled and scored in the third and hit a leadoff solo-homer homer in the fourth. Douglas was also 2-for-2 a run-scoring single down the right-field line in the second and an RBI single through the right side of the infield in the third. Sheppard ended up 2-for-3 with a run-scoring single through the left side of the infield in the third and an RBI double to left-center in the fourth.

The Pirates' other two hits came from Leaver and Edmonson. Leaver was 1-for-1 with a single uo the middle and a walk and Edmonson went 1-for-2 with a single and a sacrifice bunt.

Am-Po committed three errors as Dale was flawless in the field.

Canute 10, Asher 2 (6 innings)

A walk-off two-run homer by Dalton Williams ended the game on the run-rule as the Canute Trojans clipped the Asher Indians on Thursday.

Canute clubbed three homers in the game against Asher, which has a youthful roster of eight freshmen and five sophomores.

Kaden LeGrand and Kyron Whinery also went deep for the Trojans.

The Indians' only two runs came in the top of the first when Devon Lamb was hit by a pitch and Jordyn Litson singled to left field to set up Dayton Fowler's two-run double to right field.

However, Canute countered with three in the bottom half of the first before adding a single score in the third and a four-run uprising in the fourth to make it 8-2.

Asher was limited to five hits, including just two over the final four innings (both were a single apiece from Trent Smith and Lamb in the fifth).

Fowler, the strting pitcher, suffered the loss after getting relief help from Brogan Culwell.

The Trojans pounded out 11 hits with Whinery going 3-for-4 with the solo-blast and RBI single in the fourth. Williams finished 2-for-3 with three runs batted in off, including a sacrifice fly in the fourth and the two-run smash to end it.