Errors devastating for Bulldogs

Fred Fehr

MEEKER — Eleven Meeker errors were turned into a 17-1 triumph by Purcell Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Purcell tallied three runs in the first inning, 12 in the second and two in the third before the contest was stopped on the run rule.

Purcell was charged with three errors and Tatum Pine scored Meeker’s only run in the first after singling. The run was unearned.

Only two of Purcell’s 17 runs were earned off hurler Maleah Blankenship. In three innings, Blankenship allowed seven hits and fanned one.

Meeker drew just two walks, including one by Pine, in three innings and stranded three runners.

Purcell 22, Meeker 0 (Game 2)

Purcell combined 13 hits with five walks and four Meeker errors.

The game was stopped after 2 ½ innings. Purcell netted 10 runs in the first and 12 runs in the second.

Meeker’s only hit was a single by leadoff batter Katlin Alford. Pine drew Meeker’s only walk.

Meeker left just four batters on base.