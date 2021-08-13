SPORTS

Lady Wildcats outlast visiting Lexington

Fred Fehr
Bethel's Taylor Boles (7) makes the delivery against Lexington on Thursday. Boles allowed just two earned runs off eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in getting the win.

BETHEL ACRES — Despite committing four errors, Bethel outlasted Lexington 5-4 Thursday.

Lexington was also guilty of four errors, leading to four unearned runs.

After Lexington opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, Bethel tied it up in the bottom of the frame when Brooklyn Duff led off with a walk and scored on an error.

Bethel was down 3-1 when its first two batters of the third were retired. Shelby Spurgin singled and scored on an error. After a single by Raelynn Walker, Ashlee Ginn’s single tied the game at 3. Another error, this off a McKenna Schimmel grounder, gave Bethel a 4-3 advantage.

Lexington tied it at 4 in the fourth but Bethel posted the winning run in the fifth. Walker led off with a single, moved to second on a one-out passed ball and scored on Schimmel’s single to left.

Bethel pitcher Taylor Boles gave up a single to lead off the sixth but retired the next three batters. After retiring the first two batters of the seventh, she gave up a walk and single but induced a flyout to left to end the game.

Boles, in a seven-inning outing, permitted eight hits and four runs, two of which were unearned. She struck out seven and walked one as Bethel went to 1-1. All eight Lexington hits were singles.

Bethel posted five hits, all singles, with Spurgin having two.