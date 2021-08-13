Lady Wildcats outlast visiting Lexington

Fred Fehr

BETHEL ACRES — Despite committing four errors, Bethel outlasted Lexington 5-4 Thursday.

Lexington was also guilty of four errors, leading to four unearned runs.

After Lexington opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, Bethel tied it up in the bottom of the frame when Brooklyn Duff led off with a walk and scored on an error.

Bethel was down 3-1 when its first two batters of the third were retired. Shelby Spurgin singled and scored on an error. After a single by Raelynn Walker, Ashlee Ginn’s single tied the game at 3. Another error, this off a McKenna Schimmel grounder, gave Bethel a 4-3 advantage.

Lexington tied it at 4 in the fourth but Bethel posted the winning run in the fifth. Walker led off with a single, moved to second on a one-out passed ball and scored on Schimmel’s single to left.

Bethel pitcher Taylor Boles gave up a single to lead off the sixth but retired the next three batters. After retiring the first two batters of the seventh, she gave up a walk and single but induced a flyout to left to end the game.

Boles, in a seven-inning outing, permitted eight hits and four runs, two of which were unearned. She struck out seven and walked one as Bethel went to 1-1. All eight Lexington hits were singles.

Bethel posted five hits, all singles, with Spurgin having two.