North Rock Creek volleyball squad shreds OCA in three sets

The North Rock Creek High School volleyball squad successfully opened the 2021 season Thursday night with 3-0 home victory over Oklahoma Christian Academy.

The Lady Cougars easily rolled to the three-set sweep by scores of 25-5, 25-6 and 25-6 while registering a whopping 30 service aces.

Chloe Kasterke led the way with 12 aces and Sydney Balmes had 10 as a bulk of NRC points came off serves.

The Lady Cougars totaled just 16 kills as those were more than enough. Lily Herron led NRC with five kills. Balmes ended up with three kills and Abbie Smith, Molly Smith and Kasterke each compiled two.

Three blocks were executed in the match as Kasterke had two while Herron had one.

The next action for the Lady Cougars will be Tuesday at home against Yale.