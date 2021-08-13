Prague 0-2 in Back-To-School play

Fred Fehr

LATTA — Prague experienced a rough Thursday at the Back-To-School Classic, dropping decisions to Sulphur (7-2) and Latta (8-0).

Sulphur, which outhit Prague 13-6, netted two runs in the third and five runs in the fourth.

The Red Devils scored twice in the third with Tabby Cooper hitting a sacrifice fly.

Leadoff hitter Tessa Cooper had two singles and a walk. She earned the pitching loss after giving up 13 hits in five innings. Cooper fanned five.

Prague, which posted four walks, stranded nine runners.

Latta 8, Prague 0 (5 innings)

Latta garnered five doubles among 10 hits while Prague was limited to one single by Cooper.

The Latta hurler registered 12 strikeouts and walked just one batter.

Cooper, who hurled the first four innings, was charged with six runs, four of which were earned. Kailey Rich went the final inning and was charged with two earned runs.

Prague went to 2-2.