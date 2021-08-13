Sewell tosses four-inning no-hitter

Fred Fehr

SEMINOLE — Natalia Sewell recorded a four-inning no-hitter Thursday as Seminole plastered Wewoka 11-1.

The game was stopped on the run rule.

Sewell struck out nine of the 12 Wewoka outs. The other three outs came via infield grounders. She walked one batter.

Wewoka scored a run in the fourth off two Seminole errors.

Sewell also drove in three runs off a two-run double in the third and a run-scoring two-bagger in the fourth.

Seminole tallied seven runs in the third after the first two batters were retired. The next eight batters reached base on two walks and six consecutive hits.

Seminole collected nine hits, including a triple by Kalyn Cotner and a double by Holli Ladd. Seminole also coaxed five walks. Three Seminole runs were unearned.

The Chieftains, 1-1, will travel to Byng Monday for a 5 p.m. game, then entertain Perkins-Tryon at 5 p.m. Tuesday.