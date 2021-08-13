Tecumseh rips Durant JV
Fred Fehr
BYNG — Tecumseh accumulated 15 hits to coast to a three-inning 16-1 riddling of Durant’s JV squad Thursday at the Back-To-School Classic.
Tecumseh piled on eight runs in the first and seven runs in the third.
Bristin Hayes headed the offensive assault with a 3-of-3 outing which included two doubles, a run and three runs batted in.
Katelyn Fleming was also 3-of-3 with a double, two singles and three runs.
Samantha Schweighardt doubled and Emily Bingham added two singles for the 2-0 Savages.
Fleming and Hayes stole two bases apiece.
Victorious pitcher Serenity Jacoway gave up one single, fanned seven and walked two. Durant’s run was unearned.