Asher falls to Am-Po, 13-9

DALE – A nine-run fifth inning by Amber-Pocasset led to a 13-9 Panther victory over the Asher Indians Friday in the Dale Pirate Fall Baseball Invitational.

Am-Po pounded out 15 hits while Asher (0-3) compiled 11.

The Indians had a pair of four-run innings (third and sixth frames).

The highlights of the third were a two-run single from Kelby Fowler and an RBI single from Jordyn Litson. The sixth featured a run-scoring double from Litson and a two-run single by Raygan Kuhlman.

Asher tallied one more run in the seventh off an RBI single from Devon Lamb.

Litson finished 2-for-4 with the double, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Conner Thompson added a 2-for-3 effort and Kuhlman was 1-for-2 with the two RBIs.

Dayton Fowler and Trent Smith each scored two runs while going 1-for-3 and Lamb went 1-for-3 with the one scored run.