Back-To-School crown won by Tecumseh

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Emily Bingham provided the offense and Serenity Jacoway brought the pitching Saturday as Tecumseh upended Latta 6-2 in the Back-To-School Classic championship game.

Bingham spanked a two-run double in the opening inning, an RBI single in the third and a run-scoring triple in the sixth. Tecumseh netted three runs in the first, a sole run in the third and two runs in the sixth.

The Lady Savages made the most of their six hits and three walks by stranding just two baserunners.

Katelyn Fleming recorded a sacrifice fly.

Jacoway, in a route-going performance, gave up only one earned run as Tecumseh made the game’s sole error. She allowed four hits, struck out two and walked one.

Jessi Hull had two singles for Tecumseh, which improved its record to 5-0.

“We got another good day from Serenity and we swung the bats very well,” said Tecumseh coach Chad Trahan. “It was a good win over a very good team.”

More:Dale tops Tushka for third place

FRIDAY

In its 13-2 opening-game of the day, Tecumseh outhit Konawa 12-4 with five Savages — Bristin Hayes, Vivian Hayes, Hull, Bingham and Fleming — registering two hits.

Hull tripled, scored three times and drove in two runs. Bingham doubled, singled and drove in a team-high four runs.

Bristin Hayes, with a double and single, posted three runs. Fleming knocked in three runs, including a sacrifice fly, and Vivian Hayes scored twice to go along with two stolen bases.

Tecumseh chalked up four-run innings in the first and third and put up a five-spot in the second.

Victorious pitcher Cadence Oliver permitted two runs, both unearned, in four innings. She fanned three, walked two and allowed four hits.

More:Asher falls to Am-Po, 13-9

Tecumseh 13, Byng 1 (six innings)

Ten Tecumseh players got in the hit column with leadoff batter Jacoway leading the way with three singles and three runs batted in.

Fleming recorded two singles, scored twice and drove in a game-high four runs. Bristin Hayes, Vivian Hayes and Bingham knocked in two runs each.

Jacoway tossed a six-inning two-hitter — triple and single — while striking out nine. She didn’t walk a batter and Byng’s run was unearned. Of her 85 pitches, 57 were strikes.

The visitors produced four runs in the first and fourth innings, then recorded five runs in the sixth.