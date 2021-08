Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PURCELL — The Lady Wildcats of Bethel fell to 1-2 with a 10-0 three-inning setback to Purcell Friday.

Purcell tallied five runs in both the first and second innings.

Bethel hurler Taylor Boles surrendered seven hits and one walk in three innings. Eight of Purcell’s 10 runs were unearned as Bethel was charged with four errors.