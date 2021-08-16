Chandler captures Cushing Tournament title

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CUSHING — Chandler withstood a seventh-inning challenge by Cushing to post a 6-5 win over the hosts Saturday in the championship game of the Cushing Tournament.

Chandler led 5-1, only to have Cushing tally four runs in the top of the seventh to forge a tie. A hit batsman, error, two-run single, RBI double and RBI single tied the game before reliever Keelie Treat earned a strikeout to retire the side.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kali Beall singled, moved to second on an error, to third on Treat’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a grounder by Hannah Edmonds to end the game.

Grace Hulsey, who started on the mound for Chandler, was relieved by Treat with one out in the seventh. Hulsey allowed five runs, four of which were unearned. She fanned nine, gave up five hits and walked one.

Treat launched the scoring in the first, homering after Beall reached on a single. Hulsey doubled in the fifth as Chandler scored two more runs, including an Edmonds groundout.

A Grace Haas double, a groundout and Savanah Miller’s run-scoring single upped the count to 5-1 in the sixth.

Beall finished at 3-of-4 to lead Chandler’s 11-hit arsenal.

Chandler, 6-1, committed three errors.

FRIDAY

Banner pitching performances by Hulsey and Treat propelled Chandler to tournament triumphs over Stillwater (1-0) and Cleveland (5-0).

Hulsey worked out of two bases-loaded situations against the Pioneers. Stillwater’s first three batters of the game went single, single and walk to fill the sacks. Hulsey responded with a strikeout, infield popup and strikeout to avoid damage.

The Pioneers also loaded the sacks with two outs in the fifth, only to be retired on a flyout to center.

Chandler prevailed in the bottom of the sixth when Carson Jackson singled in Jaylee Ventris from third base with two outs to end the game.

Hulsey allowed three singles, fanned six and walked three. Stillwater stranded eight baserunners.

Chandler 5, Cleveland 0 (5 Innings)

Treat gave up two hits, struck out eight and walked two in her 63-pitch effort. Cleveland didn’t advance a runner past second base and Chandler turned a double play in the fourth.

Chandler recorded two runs in the second inning after the first two batters were retired. Two walks, an error, a Miller single and Hulsey’s RBI groundout made it 2-0.

The Lions added three more runs in the fifth on two walks, a Hass RBI single, throwing error and Hulsey’s two-out, two-run single.

Chandler stranded nine runners and finished with five hits.