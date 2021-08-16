Cooper stops Konawa on two-hitter

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Tessa Cooper stymied Konawa on a two-hitter Saturday as Prague wrapped up play in the Back-To-School Classic with an 8-1 triumph.

Cooper registered seven strikeouts and walked three in six innings as Prague moved to 3-2.

Konawa’s fourth-inning run was unearned on Prague’s only error.

The Red Devils tallied five runs in the second, including a three-run triple by Kailey Rich. Demi Manning then drove in Rich on a double.

Jadyn Hightower added a run-scoring double in the sixth as Prague scored twice.

Kennedi Watkins knocked in two runs.

Prague combined seven hits with three walks and two Konawa errors.

Cooper also tallied two runs and stole a base.