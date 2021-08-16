Dale tops Tushka for third place

DALE – The Dale Pirates rebounded from a semifinal loss to Roff by downing Tushka 7-2 Saturday in the third-place game of the Dale Pirate Fall Baseball Invitational.

Kash VanBrunt and Ethan Douglas each drove home a pair of runs while Dayton Forsythe pitched a three-hitter in working all seven innings.

Forsythe struck out eight and walked four while surrendering the one earned run.

VanBrunt finished 2-for-2 from the plate with a two-run double in the sixth inning and Douglas was 1-for-3 with a run-scoring single in the second and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

Douglas' RBI single in the second gave Dale an early 1-0 edge.

After Tushka tied it up with its only score in the fifth, the Pirates produced another run in the bottom half of the frame off JB Leaver's sacrifice fly to center field.

Then in the sixth, Dale piled on four more runs off an Easton Edmonson RBI bunt-single, VanBrunt's two-run double and Douglas' RBI off a walk.

The Pirates totaled seven hits.

Roff 10, Dale 0 (Semifinals)

The Tigers limited the Pirates to just one hit, a Jett Higdon single in the third inning on Friday.

Casen Richardson and Tate Rector each pitched three innings with the starter Richardson absorbing the loss.

Dale's next scheduled action is at home against Byng on Tuesday.