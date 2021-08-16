Shawnee softballers edge El Reno, 6-5

EL RENO – A four-run top of the sixth was just enough Friday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves held off host El Reno 6-5 in the El Reno Tournament.

The tiebreaker rule was employed in the sixth as Cece Gunville was placed on second base to launch the inning. Azayla Banks and Mvkke Wooward were each hit by a pitch. Adesya Waite then doubled to left field, scoring Gunville and Banks and sending Woodward to third, making it 4-2.

Ki'ya Crowder's infield RBI single scored Woodward to up the count to 5-2 and Waiter later scored off an error for the 6-2 advantage.

El Reno made it too close for comfort with three scores in the bottom of the sixth, but Anneca Anderson, who relieved starter Stormee Reed in the sixth. Anderson llowed one run but recorded three strikeouts to end the game for the save.

Reed got the pitching win, surrendering only two earned runs off one hit with nine strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Reed got Shawnee on the board in the fifth with a two-run double to left. Ki'ya Crowder reached base on an error. Two outs later, Anderson was intentionally walked in setting the stage for Reed's double.

El Reno tied it with a pair of scores in the bottom of the fifth.

Reed finished 2-for-3 from the plate with the two runs batted in. Waite went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Crowder was 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.

Banks (1-for-1 with a run scored) and Anderson (1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored) had the other Lady Wolves' hits.