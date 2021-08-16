Tecumseh volleyball team opens with road win

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tecumseh High School volleyball team opened the season last Thursday with a 3-1 victory at Harding Charter Prep.

Junior Koree Thompson recorded seven kills and collected 13 digs for the victorious Lady Savages. Junior teammate Audrey Moles followed with five kills as Tecumseh compiled 17 for the match.

Scotlynn Wingo, also a junior, piled up 17 digs and had seven service aces. Also for the Lady Savages, junior Chloe Kelsey collected eight assists and senior Elizabeth Kipps had three blocks.

Tecumseh (1-0) is at home Tuesday against El Reno.