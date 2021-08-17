Chandler 'Treated' to 3-0 win over Bethel

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – For Chandler fans, it was a treat to watch Keelie Treat pitch and hit Monday in a 3-0 victory over Bethel.

Treat permitted only one hit, a two-out, first-inning single by Shelby Spurgin. Treat retired the next 16 batters before McKenna Schimmel enticed a leadoff walk in the seventh. The next batter flied out, followed by a game-ending double play.

Treat had quality control, throwing strikes on 60 of 88 pitches. Nine Bethel batters grounded out and Treat whiffed six.

Chandler, 7-1, struck for a run in the bottom of the first inning as Beall singled with one out and scored on Treat’s double to center.

It was the same scenario in the sixth as Beall singled, again with one out, and Treat smashed a run-scoring two-bagger. Treat then stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

Chandler finished with five hits off pitcher Taylor Boles in six innings. Boles struck out three and walked two.

Carson Jackson singled for Chandler, which stranded just two runners.

Bethel fell to 1-3.