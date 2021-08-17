Jacoway, Tecumseh still undefeated
Fred Fehr
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
OKLAHOMA CITY — A two-hitter by pitcher Serenity Jacoway and errorless play propelled Tecumseh to a 3-0 victory over Classen SAS Monday.
The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings.
Jacoway registered six strikeouts and walked just one as Tecumseh improved to 5-0.
The Savages netted a run in the second as Katelyn Fleming doubled to right, stole third base and scored on a passed ball.
Fleming doubled to lead off the fourth and stole third before Lauren Taylor walked and moved to second on a Cadence Oliver bunt single. Fleming then stole home and Taylor scored on the play on an error by the catcher.
Tecumseh recorded four hits, including a double by Jessi Hull, and stranded four baserunners.
SAS didn’t advance a runner past second.