Prague hurler registers no-hitter

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

JONES — Tessa Cooper recorded a five-inning no-hitter Monday as Prague defeated Jones 9-0.

The Lady Red Devils also received a two-hitter from Kailey Rich in a 13-2 blitz of Meeker.

Cooper collected seven strikeouts and walked one.

Prague notched eight hits to go along with six Jones’ errors.

Demi Manning, Jaylee Friend and Jadyn Hightower had two hits apiece with Friend doubling and scoring twice. Cooper also doubled and posted two runs.

Prague didn’t commit an error.

Prague 13, Meeker 2 (3 ½ innings)

Meeker’s only lead came at 2-0 after the top half of the first inning. Both runs were unearned.

Prague countered with six runs in the second and seven runs in the third. Prague combined seven hits with two walks and six Meeker errors.

Nine of Prague’s runs were unearned.

Rich walked one and struck out eight.

Kennedi Watkins had two singles while Manning had the sole extra-base hit with a double.

Meeker’s Katlin Alford doubled.

Jones 10, Meeker 2 (5 Innings)

Meeker was hitless but drew six walks.

Jones finished with eight hits and five walks to go along with four Meeker errors.