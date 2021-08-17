Sewell, Seminole stifle Byng

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG – Pitcher Natalia Sewell stifled Byng on a three-hit, nine-strikeout performance Monday as Seminole rang up a 4-1 triumph.

Byng scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning on a one-out walk and RBI double.

Byng notched just two other hits, both singles, the rest of the way.

Sewell walked just two batters in a 97-pitch outing.

Cleanup hitter Sierra Patterson of Seminole keyed an eight-hit attack with a double and two singles. Seminole tied the game at 1 in the fourth when Reese Street singled, stole second and scored on Patterson’s single.

Three walks and a Patterson double produced two runs in the fifth and Sewell provided the final run in the sixth when she doubled to center, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a grounder by Montana Sipes.

Street went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Seminole had the only error of the game.