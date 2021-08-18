Dale's Kuykendall fires no-hitter against Byng

DALE – Connor Kuykendall fired a no-hitter while Dayton Forsythe homered Tuesday as the Dale Pirates blanked the Byng Pirates 4-0 in fall baseball action.

Kuykendall recorded eight strikeouts and walked just three in pitching all seven innings.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Forsythe homered to lead off the bottom half of the frame.

Dale (3-1) then added three more runs in the sixth off Kash VanBrunt's two-run double and Tate Rector's sacrifice fly to left field.

VanBrunt finished 2-for-3 from the plate with the two runs batted in. Teammate Easton Edmonson was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored and Forsythe ended up 1-for-3 with his solo-blast.

Dale compiled only four hits.

Each team committed one error.