Jones defeats error-plagued Bethel

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES — Jones took advantage of seven Bethel errors to register a 12-5 triumph Tuesday.

The visitors scored in four innings, including a six-run third. The Longhorns never trailed after tallying four runs in the top of the first.

Of the 12 runs charged against Bethel hurler Taylor Boles, nine were unearned. Boles allowed seven hits while striking out five and walking three.

Bethel finished with eight hits as Brooklyn Duff and Raelynn Walker doubled with the latter driving in a team-high two runs.

Shelby Spurgin was Bethel’s only multiple hitter with two singles.

Bethel drew only one base on balls and Jones didn’t make an error.