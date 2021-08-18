North Rock Creek moves to 7-0

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Hailey Hacker twirled a seven-inning five-hitter Tuesday as North Rock Creek improved to 7-0 with a 9-2 win over visiting Prague.

Hacker registered seven strikeouts and walked two in a 99-pitch performance. Both Prague runs were unearned as NRC made a second-inning error.

Hacker also joined teammate and leadoff batter Morgan Campbell with a 3-of-4 outing at the plate. Hacker, one of five NRC players doubling, boasted a team-high three runs batted in while Campbell drove in two runs.

Also doubling for the Cougars were Katie Larson, Mea Romine, Raynee Bass and Jayden Haney.

NRC’s Olivia VanAntwerp scored twice.

Prague’s only lead came at 2-1 but North Rock Creek took control with six runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

The Cougars finished with 13 hits.

All five of Prague’s hits were singles as Kennedi Watkins led the way with two.

Prague (5-2) made two errors.