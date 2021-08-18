NRC volleyball squad blitzes Yale

Chloe Kasterke recorded seven kills, 10 assists, three digs and one service ace Tuesday as the North Rock Creek volleyball team hammered Yale 3-0.

The scores were 25-5, 25-15 and 25-3 in favor of the Lady Cougars.

Abbie Smith also had 10 assists to go with her five kills. Sydney Balmes registered four kills and four service aces and Chloe Carter led NRC in the serving department with eight aces to go with her three kills and four digs.

Lily Herron chipped in three kills and one ace and Molly Smith finished with three aces.

Defensively, Emma Monge totaled seven digs to lead the way.