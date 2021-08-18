Tecumseh swamps visiting Ada, 11-3

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH — The Lady Savages of Tecumseh combined 10 hits with four walks for an 11-3 triumph over Ada Tuesday.

Tecumseh had two big innings — a four-run second and a seven-run sixth.

Savage hurler Serenity Jacoway registered a seven-inning seven hitter. She displayed good control, posting no walks and throwing strikes on 74 of 101 pitches.

Samantha Schweighardt was the offensive ringleader with a 3-of-4 day which included a triple, double, three runs batted in and one run scored.

Cadence Oliver recorded a two-run double and Jacoway doubled and drove in a run.

Jessi Hull went 2-for-3 with two singles , a sacrifice fly and two runs batted in. Katie Overstreet also drove in a run and Vivian Hayes stole two bases.

Tecumseh improved to 6-0.

Neither team was charged with an error.