Tecumseh's Jacoway, Bingham honored

Two Tecumseh High School softball standouts – Serenity Jacoway and Emily Bingham – have been named Shawnee News-Star Co-Female Athletes of the Week for their performances, Aug. 9-14.

Jacoway earned her award in the pitchers' circle while Bingham dominated from the plate.

Jacoway had a perfect 4-0 record as the Lady Savages won the championship of the Byng-Latta Back-to-School Classic last Saturday.

While Tecumseh had an unblemished 5-0 week, Jacoway earned pitching victories in four of those games. In 23 total innings, she allowed just two earned runs and a combined 11 hits to go with a whopping 29 strikeouts and only four walks.

She picked up the pitching win, surrendering just one earned run off four hits with only one walk and a pair of strikeouts in the 6-2 title game win over defending 2A state champion Latta.

During the week, Jacoway gave up four hits and one walk while striking out 11 in a 3-1 triumph over Blanchard to open the season on Aug. 9. She also tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks in a 13-1 rout of Byng in the tournament. The lone Byng run was unearned.

For the week, Jacoway registered an impressive 0.61 earned run average.

Meanwhile, Bingham batted .625 for the week (10-of-16) with 12 runs batted in and seven runs scored. Her best effort came in the finals' win over Latta as she went 3-for-3 with a triple, double, five runs batted in and two runs scored.

Bingham also had multiple-hit outings against the Durant JV (2-for-3 with one RBI), Konawa (2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored) and Byng (2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored).

Tecumseh was 7-0 heading into Thursday play.

Both Jacoway and Bingham are eligible to attend the Best of Tri-County Area Preps event at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.