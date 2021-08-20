Chandler's Hulsey fires three-inning perfect game

KELLYVILLE – Grace Hulsey fired a three-inning perfect game in which she struck out all nine batters she faced in the Chandler Lady Lions' 11-0 rout of Tulsa Edison Prep Thursday in the Kellyville Festival.

Hulsey tossed just 30 pitches as 27 ended up in strikes.

Chandler managed just four hits but that was more than enough as Carson Jackson went 2-for-2 with a three-run double and a run scored. Teammate Hannah Edmonds was 1-for-1 with two runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk and Grace Haas finished 1-for-1 with one RBI.

The Lady Lions benefited from 11 walks and two hit batsmen in the game.

Jackson's three-run double jump-started a five-run first inning for Chandler. Haas has a run-scoring single to make it 4-0 and Hulsey later drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0.

A six-run second inning was triggered by a two-run single from Edmonds.