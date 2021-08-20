Meeker secures first win of the season

OKEMAH – The Meeker Lady Bulldogs, behind a seven-run fifth inning, held on for a 12-11 victory over the Okemah Lady Panthers on Thursday.

It was the first win of the season for Meeker against five losses.

Icle Brewer and Maleah Blankenship each finished 2-for-4 from the plate and drove in a run. Brewer tripled twice, scored three times and drew a walk and Blankenship doubled one time, scored a run and walked once.

The Lady Bulldogs' other two hits came from Tatum Pino (1-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and two walks) and Deirra Watts (1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored and one walk).

Okemah held a 9-6 advantage in total hits. The two teams combined for nine errors – four by Meeker and five by the Lady Panthers.

Blankenship picked up the pitching win.

The Lady Bulldogs' seven-run fifth was launched by a leadoff walk to Pino and Brewer's second triple to right field. But Okemah errors, a passed ball and a wild pitch led to a bulk of the Meeker scoring in the inning.

The best inning with the bats for the Lady Bulldogs came in the third when Pino hit a one-out triple to left and scored when Brewer hit her first triple to right. Blankenship later sliced a run-scoring single which pulled Meeker within 7-5.

The Lady Bulldogs led 12-7 before Okemah picked up three scores in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth.