Shawnee swimmer McNeil nabs All-American honors

Shawnee High School star swimmer Piper McNeil earned High School All-American honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association for the 2021 season, it was recently announced.

McNeil recently competed in the Speedo National Championships, an outdoor event, in Irvine, Calif., where she qualified to swim in the Toyota US Open in North Carolina in December. She nabbed NISCA All-American honors in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.

“This will be an exciting challenge as she will have the opportunity to be swimming against Olympic and USA National Team members,” said Shawnee head coach Valarie Colburn. “A very special thanks to Kerri Foster and the Shawnee Splash Pad for allowing Piper outdoor practice time prior to the Speedo National Championships.”

With the 2020 outdoor long course season being cancelled due to the pandemic, Colburn explained that it had been almost two years since swimmers had been able to compete outdoors.

“Being outdoors definitely has an impact on backstrokers since they are looking up at a blue sky and sunlight instead of being able to have a line of sight to follow indoors.”