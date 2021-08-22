Anderson strikes out 18, but Shawnee falls 2-1
Brian Johnson
The Shawnee News-Star
DEL CITY – Anneca Anderson had an 18-strikeout performance, but Shawnee mounted little offense and dropped a 2-1 to host Del City on Friday.
Anderson allowed just one earned run and two hits to go along with three walks as she was the hard-luck losing pitcher.
Shawnee (1-2) tied the game at 1-all in the fifth when Stormee Reed scored off a wild pitch after getting on base with an infield single to the shortstop.
The difference came in the bottom of the sixth when Del City scored off a passed ball.
Reed had half of the Lady Wolves' four hits, going 2-for-3 with the run scored and a walk. Teammates Adesyin Waite and Ansley Orrell were each 1-for-3.
Shawnee had three errors in the game to the Lady Eagles' one.