Forsythe, Leaver help Dale trip Latta, 4-2

DALE – Dayton Forsythe hit a two-run homer and JB Leaver pitched a five-hitter last Thursday as the Dale Pirates topped the Latta Panthers 4-2.

Leaver worked all seven innings and surrendered just one earned run, walked three and struck out four.

Dale compiled eight hits as Kash VanBrunt led the way with a 2-for-3 effort and a run scored. Forsythe was 1-for-3 with his two-run blast in the fifth inning after Casen Richardson hit a leadoff single. Richardson went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Easton Edmonson (1-for-2 with a run scored), Tate Rector (1-for-2), Ethan Douglas (1-for-3 with one RBI) and Jett Higdon (1-for-3) had the other Pirate hits.

Dale took a 2-1 edge in the fourth when Edmonson scored off an error and Douglas contributed his run-scoring double.

Forsythe's home run in the fifth broke a 2-all deadlock.