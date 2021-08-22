Lady Pirates sweep home doubleheader from Porter

DALE – Maddie Conley homered once in each game as the Dale Lady Pirates swept a doubleheader, 13-3 and 10-1, over Porter Consolidated on Friday.

Dale improved to 8-3 with the sweep.

Dale 13, Porter 3 (Game 1, Friday)

Addie Bell got the pitching victory and went 2-for-2 from the plate with one RBI and three runs scored for the victorious Lady Pirates in a four-inning contest.

Teammate Sam Hartman also finished 2-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Gracee Waller also drove in three runs with a two-RBI single in the first inning and a bases-loaded walk in the second in going 1-for-1. Kinsley Hill ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Conley was 1-for-1 with her solo-blast and scored four times and Chayse Caram had a 1-for-3 effort with one RBI and a run scored.

Dale totaled eight hits.

Dale 10, Porter 1 (Game 2, Friday)

Conley, Hill, Lexi White and Caram collected two hits apiece while Hill fired a four-hitter in the seven-inning game.

Hill struck out six and allowed only one walk in pitching all seven innings as the lone Porter run was earned.

Conley went 2-for-3 with her homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hill finished 2-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored. White was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a pair of runs scored and Caram ended up 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Conley led off the bottom of the first with her solo-shot.

After Porter tied it in the top of the thid, the Pirates racked up six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by White's RBI bunt-single, a run-scoring single from Hill and a Conley sacrifice fly.

Hartman hit a one-out triple and scored off a wild pitch in the fourth to make it 8-1.

Then in the fifth, Dale added two more scores, including Hill's RBI triple.