North Rock Creek wins Stratford Tourney; Seminole second

STRATFORD – Hailey Hacker fired a four-hit shutout as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars upended the Seminole Lady Chieftains 5-0 to win the Stratford Tournament on Saturday.

Hacker struck out five and walked just two in working all seven innings. From the plate, Hacker also finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.

North Rock Creek's Olivia VanAntwerp (1-for-1) and Morgan Campbell (1-for-2) also knocked in a run apiece. Raynee Bass (1-for-2 with two runs scored) and Sarah Campbell (1-for-3) had the other two Lady Cougar hits.

Holli Ladd was 2-for-3 to lead Seminole. The other two Lady Chieftain hits came from Sierra Patterson (1-for-1) and Amerikus Street (1-for-3).

Natalia Sewell allowed just three earned runs and five hits while striking out two and walking only one in pitching all six innings and taking the loss.

North Rock Creek 4, Seminole 2 (Saturday)

Hacker tossed a four-hitter against the Lady Chieftains earlier in the day.

She struck out six and walked only one in working all six innings. Hacker also had one of the Lady Cougars' only two hits as she finished 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Teammate Jayden Haney ended 1-for-2 and scored a run.

All four North Rock Creek runs were unearned as Sewell struck out six and walked only one in suffering the hard-luck setback.

Seminole's four hits came from Amerikus Street (1-for-2), Reese Street (1-for-3 with a run scored), Kaylyn Cotner (1-for-3) and Addison Hill (1-for-3).

Seminole 4, Thackerville 1 (Saturday)

Montana Sipes, Reese Street and Ladd each had 2-for-3 performances from the plate and Kaylyn Cotner got the win in relief as the Lady Chieftains thumped Thackerville.

Sipes drove in a run while Reese Street and Ladd each scored a run as all four Seminole runs occurred in the top of the sixth.

Amerikus Street and Patterson were each 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Sewell and Layla Griffin each went 1-for-3 in the Lady Chieftains' 10-hit attack.

Cotner pitched the final two frames, allowing no runs off three hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Patterson started in the circle and permitted the one earned run off three hits with two strikeouts and a walk over the first four frames.

Seminole 4, Thackerville 0 (Friday)

Sewell fired a five-inning no-hitter while striking out 11 and walking only three.

The Lady Chieftains managed just four hits with Ladd leading the way at 2-for-2 with one RBI. Griffin went 1-for-1 with a double, one run scored and a walk and Cotner finished 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.

Seminole tallied one run each in the first four innings.

North Rock Creek 9, Madill 0 (Friday)

No information was available on this game.