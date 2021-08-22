Tecumseh avenges first loss with 6-2 win over Cache

SULPHUR – Cadence Oliver tossed a four-hitter as the Tecumseh Lady Savages avenged their first loss of the season by defeating Cache 6-2 Saturday in the Sulphur/Davis Tournament.

Tecumseh, 9-1, dropped a 2-1 decision to Cache on Friday, but bounced back Saturday with a 10-1 thumping of Norman and the four-run victory over Cache.

Tecumseh 6, Cache 2 (Saturday)

Oliver surrendered only one earned run and three walks in earning the win.

A four-run second inning proved to be the difference, highlighted by a run-scoring single apiece from Oliver, Serenity Jacoway and Bristin Hayes.

The Lady Savages added two more scores in the fourth when Katelyn Fleming picked up an RBI off a bases-loaded walk and Samantha Schweighardt brought home a run off a sacrifice fly.

All six of Tecumseh's hits came from six different players – Jacoway (1-for-2 with one RBI), Oliver (1-for-2 with one RBI), Bristin Hayes (1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored), Schweighardt (1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored), Vivian Hayes (1-for-1 with a run scored) and Jessi Hull (1-for-2).

Tecumseh 10, Norman 1 (Saturday)

Jacoway inflicted damage on the Lady Tigers from the circle and the plate as the Lady Savages rolled to the easy victory.

Jacoway gave up the one earned run off two hits with a pair of walks and a strikeout. Offensively, she was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored.

Also supplying multiple hits for Tecumseh were Hull (2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs) and Schweighardt (2-for-2 with a run scored).

Bristin Hayes and Emily Bingham were each 1-for-3 with one RBI and Lauren Taylor was 1-for-2 with two runs scored as the Lady Savages pounded out 10 hits.

Tecumseh 13, Lexington 0 (Friday)

Bingham went 3-for-3 from the plate, doubled once, drove home three runs and scored three times while Jacoway and Oliver combined for a one-hitter as the Lady Savages blasted the Lady Bulldogs in three innings.

Jacoway pitched the first two innings for the win as she allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three. Oliver pitched the third.

Joining Bingham with multiple hits was Fleming and Jacoway each went 2-for-3. Fleming scored a pair of runs and Jacoway scored once.

Also contributing to Tecumseh's 12-hit attack were Oliver (1-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in), Hull (1-for-3 with two RBIs) and Schweighardt (1-for-3 with one RBI). Bristin Hayes and Vivian Hayes were each 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Hayes also drew a walk.

The Lady Savages tallied three runs in the first inning, four in the second and six in the third to make it a blowout.

Cache 2, Tecumseh 1 (Friday)

Cache rallied with two runs in the sixth inning and handed the Lady Savages their first loss of the season.

Jacoway was the hard-luck losing pitcher after allowing the two earned runs off four hits with only two walks and nine strikeouts.

Tecumseh's lone run came in the third when Hull's RBI groundout to shortstop scored Oliver for a 1-0 edge. Oliver had reached first base with an infield single.

Bristin Hayes finished 2-for-2 while Oliver and Lauren Taylor were each 1-for-2 as the Lady Savages, like Cache, totaled four hits.