Prague downs Bethel in tournament finale

PRAGUE – After dropping two close contests on Friday, the Prague Lady Red Devils received a solid pitching effort from Tessa Cooper and a two-run blast from Lexsey Trevizo in defeating the Bethel Lady Wildcats 8-1 in five innings on Saturday to wrap up play in the Prague Tournament.

Tessa Cooper allowed just two hits, struck out six and allowed only two first-inning walks to get Prague to 6-5 on the season.

Trevizo, batting in the No. 9 spot for the Lady Red Devils went 3-for-3 with a pair of infield singles and a two-run shot over the fence in dead center in the top of the fifth.

Trevizo hitting in the bottom of the lineup is by design, according to Prague head coach Dailyn King.

“We have her there to turn the lineup over. That's her power when she uses a proper swing,” said King. “Tessa had been averaging five strikeouts a game. She's been real solid, real good. She's got a screwball, but mostly she just hits her spots and it helps.”

Besides Trevizo's three-hit performance, Kinsey Rice and Tabby Cooper each went 2-for-3. Rice delivered a two-run single through the right side of the infield in the first inning and singled through the right side of the infield and ultimately scored in the fifth. Tabby Cooper executed a bunt-single in the second inning and smashed an RBI double in the fifth.

Bethel's two hits came from Brooklyn Duff (1-for-2 with a walk) and McKenna Schimmel (1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt).

Taylor Boles took the pitching loss.

Prague, batting first at home after a coin flip, tallied the two runs in the first when Kailey Rich had a one-out bunt-single and Demi Manning followed with a single through the left side of the infield. After Jaylee Friend's sacrifice bunt, Rice came through with her two-run single.

The Lady Wildcats picked up their only score when Duff led off with a walk, moved up to second on Schimmel's sacrifice bunt and reached third on a groundout. Duff then scored off a delayed steal to make it 2-1.

The Lady Red Devils went up 3-1 in the second when Tessa Cooper's infield single to short, scored Trevizo who got on with an infield single.

Prague picked up two more runs in the third when Manning scored off a passed ball and Friend, who had a slap-bunt single to short, later scored off a Kennedi Watkins 6-3 groundout for a 5-1 Lady Devil advantage.

In the fifth, Rice singled through the left side of the infield, reached second on Watkins' groundout and scored off Tabby Cooper's double to right-center. Then with two outs, Trevizo slammed her home run.

Cushing 4, Prague 3 (Friday)

A three-run rally by the Lady Red Devils came just a score short as the Lady Tigers held on for the one-run win in 4 ½ innings.

Prague was limited to three hits as all of the Lady Red Devil scoring came in the top of the fifth and final frame.

Tessa Cooper's RBI groundout to shortstop brought home Rice the first run. Trevizo, who got on board with a walk, later scored off a passed ball for the second score. Jaylee Friend later doubled home Rich for the third run.

Friend finished 1-for-2 with the RBI double. Rice went 1-for-1 and scored a run and Demi Manning ended up 1-for-2 with a double, which helped prolong the Prague rally in the fifth.

Cooper suffered the pitching loss despite giving up only two earned runs and four hits over four innings. She struck out two and walked three.

Skiatook 3, Prague 2 (Friday)

The Lady Red Devils matched the Lady Bulldogs hit-for-hit at five, but committed a pair of errors in dropping the one-run decision in five innings.

Prague, trailing 1-0 through one inning. scored both of its runs in the second. But, Skiatook countered with a single score in the third and another run in the fifth.

Tessa Cooper gave up only two earned runs off the five hits and two walks while striking out a pair in suffering the loss. She also went 2-for-3 from the plate.

Trevizo was 1-for-2 with one RBI while Manning and Friend each ended up 1-for-3 to round out the Lady Red Devils' hit total.

Cushing 5, Bethel 2 (Friday)

The Lady Wildcats were limited to three hits as the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 advantage.

Bethel's two runs came came in the first and third.

Duff had two of the three Lady Wildcats, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Teammate Ashlee Ginn was 1-for-2.

Boles took the loss after surrendering five hits and two walks while striking out four. Four of the five runs scored by Cushing were earned.

Bethel pulled within 3-1 in the first inning off Raelynn Walker's sacrifice fly to center, scoring Duff, who led off the frame with a single to left.

In the third, Duff singled to center and later scored off Shelby Spurgin's RBI groundout.

Skiatook 14, Bethel 0 (Friday)

The Lady Bulldogs jumped on the Lady Wildcats with 10 first-inning runs and rolled to the victory in just three innings.

Bethel failed to get a hit and fell victim to five errors.

Boles took the pitching loss.